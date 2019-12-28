CONCORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Concord police say a person has died after a shooting unfolded in the parking lot of a Dave & Buster's restaurant Saturday evening.
CPD says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the location at the Concord Mills Mall, stressing the situation did not involve an active shooter.
Concord Mills Shooting Investigation Update: Preliminary information of a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Dave and Busters. 1 person is deceased at the scene and 2 have been transported to CMC-Main. Media staging area is at TGI Fridays. /kee— Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 29, 2019
Two others were transported to a local hospital for treatment, and a reunification area was set up for parents to pick up their children near the Sea Life Aquarium.
The identity of the deceased has not been made public, nor has information involving any suspects.
