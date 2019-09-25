MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Mauldin Fire Department and Mauldin Police responded to a crash that left one person injured Tuesday night.
The crash was reported along Brookwood Point, dispatch says.
Firefighters say one person was pinned and had to be transported to the hospital.
Their condition is unknown.
