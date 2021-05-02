GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday night.
Police say that one man sustained non-life threatening injuries after being grazed by a bullet. Greenwood PD says that a car was also damaged in the incident.
Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting, according to Greenwood police.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
