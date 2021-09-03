WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An officer was injured in a crash in Williamston, according to the Williamston Police Department Chief Tony Taylor.
Taylor said the officer was on patrol on Anderson Drive when a truck rear-ended him. He said the officer is at the hospital being treated.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also working the case, according to police.
(0) comments
