ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) --Asheville police have now confirmed they responded to an accident along Tunnel Road on Tuesday night for an accident that happened around 10:13 p.m.
Officers say a 2001 Acura sedan was traveling on I-240 at a high rate of speed near exit 7 when it lost control and careened off the interstate and on to Tunnel Road.
Police say the vehicle that crashed had previously been reported stolen on June 6 to the Asheville Police Department from a business on Lyman Street.
Upon investigation, police say in all three victims, two males and one female, were involved in the crash. Police say that two of the victims were ejected when the vehicle flipped, and one was entrapped.
Two passengers sustained life threatening injuries, and one with critical injuries were sent to Mission Hospital for medical treatment, Asheville Police say. According to police, one of the male victims died from his injuries at the hospital. Police have not released his name at this time.
While the accident was under investigation, Tunnel Road was closed from about 10:15 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. under the bridge access ramp to access ramp.
Police are still investigating at this time.
