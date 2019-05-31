GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating after a shooting sent one person to a local hospital Friday evening.
GPD confirms to FOX Carolina the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Sullivan Street. We're told the victim was shot multiple times.
As of writing, that person's condition is not known.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates as we get them.
