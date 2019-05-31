Sullivan Street shooting scene

The scene of the shooting on Sullivan Street.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating after a shooting sent one person to a local hospital Friday evening.

GPD confirms to FOX Carolina the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Sullivan Street. We're told the victim was shot multiple times.

As of writing, that person's condition is not known.

