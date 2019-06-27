ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police say one person has been shot Wednesday evening in the city.
Details were limited, but dispatchers first confirmed to FOX Carolina that the shooting happened on the 2000 block of E. River Street, and that a search was active.
A spokesperson for Anderson PD later confirmed the shooting and that there was one reported victim, but that person's condition is unknown as of now.
However, the Anderson County Coroner's Office later confirmed to FOX Carolina they were en route to the scene.
FOX Carolina is working to get more updates as they become available. Stay tuned for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.