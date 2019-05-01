UNION, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Union County officers were called to South Church Street early Wednesday morning around 1:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the vicinity of the 300 to 400 block.
Officers say as they were en route to the scene they were told by dispatch that one person had been shot.
Police say they spoke to three men who told them that subjects riding in a black vehicle, possibly an impala, began firing a gun.
According to what witnesses told police, the shooting began on one end of South Church Street and spanned the length of about six lots.
Police say they observed an 1999 white Honda Accord with a busted driver window and a flat tire on the driver's side of the vehicle. Officers say the front windshield was also cracked and there was blood in the floorboard of the passenger seat.
Along with the Honda which was parked at a residence on South Church Street, police say they discovered a bullet hole in one of the home's shutters and at the home next door, bullets lodged in another vehicle.
Police later discovered that one person was wounded in the shooting - having been shot in the foot. They were receiving treatment at Union Medical Center.
