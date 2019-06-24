ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police said Monday one person was still in critical condition at the hospital and the other person was in stable condition after a shooting Sunday evening.
The shooting happened around 6:15 pm. on Sansbury Drive, just off of River Street. Capt. Mike Aikens with Anderson PD says their condition is unknown, and that the shooting is still under investigation.
On Monday, police Chief Jim Stewart said officers are following up on leads and urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Stewart said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and not connected to a Saturday shooting that killed an 11-year-old girl and wounded two other youths.
MORE: Police asking community for info after 35 shots fired into home, killing 11-year-old girl, wounding 2 other youths
