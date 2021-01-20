COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police officers and journalists outnumbered demonstrators at the South Carolina Statehouse as new President Joe Biden took the oath of office.
About a dozen people, both for and against Biden, stood on the sidewalk Wednesday in front of the capitol as Biden was sworn in at noon.
More than 40 officers scatted across the Statehouse grounds watched them with others staged nearby after the FBI warned of possible violence at state capitols across the nation on Inauguration Day.
The Statehouse was closed to the public Wednesday as a precaution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.