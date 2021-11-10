Gas Leak
Officials respond to gas leak on E. North Street in Greenville (FOX CAROLINA/ Nov. 10, 2021).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenville Police say E. North Street, between White Oak Drive and Pleasantburg Drive is closed to traffic due to a gas leak.
Police say traffic is being routed onto side streets.
There is currently no timeframe for the repair.
