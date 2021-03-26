PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Pendleton police say that a vehicle fired multiple shots at a residence on Greenville St. in Pendleton on Friday night.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:50 pm and no one was injured.
Police say that a child was in one of the rooms that was shot at.
The identity of the suspect and their motive is unknown at this time.
MORE NEWS: Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.