GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said officers are investigating after two women were hit by a bullet during a shooting early Tuesday morning.
Police said it happened on Chipley Avenue around 1 a.m.
Several shots were fired by some individuals arguing in the street and a stray bullet went through the wall of a house.
Police said both women inside the house suffered minor leg injuries. They believe both victims were hit by the same bullet.
The women were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police are following up on leads but have not named any suspects at this time.
