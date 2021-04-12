Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville are at a motel where a person has barricaded themselves in a room.
Officers tell us they were trying to take a person into custody on outstanding warrants at the Sunset Inn on Wade Hampton Boulevard. We're told the suspect has barricaded themselves in the room.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as we learn more.
