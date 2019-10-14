Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said they were investigating a death in conjunction with the Spartanburg Police Department.
According to police, 32-year-old Antonio Leonard McKinney, now identified by the coroner, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center following a shooting on Prince Hall Lane.
Police say when they arrived, they found McKinney unresponsive in the driver's seat of a blue Toyota in front of building 1 at Prince Hall Apartments suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.
Despite being transported to SRMC, the coroner says McKinney was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m. Sunday night.
According to the coroner, McKinney had been staying at the Extended Stay Hotel on Reidville Road.
At this time, police are actively looking for the suspect who they say fled on foot running away from the scene wearing dark clothing. Currently they don't have a description of the suspected shooter.
Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.
