Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday night, around 11:20 p.m., officers with the Spartanburg Police Department were called to an address along Kensington Drive for a gunshot victim.
According to police, when they arrived on scene at 11:23 p.m., a single victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim reported he was shot in the abdomen while walking along John B. White Sr. Boulevard.
Police say the victim told officers he was on the sidewalk near the Seventh Day Adventist Church when he was shot. The victim said the unknown suspect(s) were traveling in a dark colored SUV.
Police say the victim was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
More news: Spartanburg County man sentenced to prison for his part in 2018 drive-by shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.