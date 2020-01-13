Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, police in Asheville were called to the scene of a fatal shooting and a person barricaded in a home.
We're told the call came in around 5:30 a.m.
Police say a subject is barricaded in a home along Fayetteville Street and is refusing to speak to officers via telephone. We're told the emergency response team is trying to talk the subject out of the home using a bull horn.
Around 11 a.m., the person in the home surrendered to SWAT on scene, but at this time it is unclear how, if at all, they are tied to either of the shootings.
According to the police department, Fayetteville Street between Texas and Ohio Streets is closed as officers continue to investigate.
We're told at least one person was shot and killed and that the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Sunday night officers were called to a separate incident, also on Fayetteville Street around 10:30 p.m. for shots fired. Police say in that incident, one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police tell us the two incidents are being investigated as possibly connected.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Firefighters: House struck by lightning sends one person to the hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.