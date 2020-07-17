Falls Park

Greenville City Fire is responding to Falls Park on Friday afternoon. (July 17, 2020)

 (FOX Carolina)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department said a person fell in the water at Falls Park and had to be rescued on Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m.

Our crew waiting to deliver a live report on The Four O’ Clock News saw a fire truck pull up to the park entrance and several first responders rushed down to the water.

Our crew at the scene said first responders began rendering aid to a man at the river bank.

No word yet on the person's condition.

No other details were immediately available.

