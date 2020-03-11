GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a person has been rushed to the hospital after shots rang out Wednesday evening in the Nicholtown community.
GPD says the report for shots fired came in just before 9 p.m. from Baxter Street, where they found the person injured. However, we're told the situation is very fluid and that other information is still developing.
Right now, we don't know the condition of the person found injured.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.