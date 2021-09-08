WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement concerned by the potential for violence at a rally in the nation’s Capitol next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there. That's according to a person familiar with the discussions who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Though no specific measures have yet been announced, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinted at her weekly press conference Wednesday at extra safety precautions for the Sept. 18 rally by saying, “We intend to have the integrity of the Capitol be intact.” Briefings for lawmakers, including congressional leaders, are expected in coming days.
