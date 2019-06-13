Asheville Police said a pregnant woman was shot at the Deaverview Apartments Wednesday night around 11:30 pm.
She was then taken to Mission Hospital where unfortunately she died, but the baby survived, according to police.
Police spent several hours overnight on scene trying to collect information. At last check there were no suspects in the case.
The name of the woman has not yet been released.
