Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, officers with the Union Police Department arrested two juveniles at Union County High School after they say a fight broke out in the bus lot after school.
Police say as both students exited the building at the end of the day, they began arguing, then the fight escalated and became physical.
Two assistant principals at the school witnessed the fight begin and ran to break it up. According to officers, as the principals were pulling the students apart, one of the two students punched both principals in an effort to continue trying to get to the other student.
Police say both were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct by the school's resource officer.
The students were released into their guardian's custody who agreed to have the students appear in family court at a later date.
When reached out to the Union County School District to find out if the students would be facing additional discipline and to find out the condition of the assistant principals. At this time we have not heard back.
