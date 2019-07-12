Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in North Carolina said a third suspect has been charged after deadly shooting on Thursday.
Police said Marteise Javon Hines was charged with murder and other offenses after the shooting that occurred Thursday on Reed Street in south Asheville.
Police said 37-year-old Justin Spry of Asheville died after being shot multiple times.
A 17-year-old was arrested after a standoff with negotiators on Reed Street Thursday. That teen was charged with first degree murder, attempted breaking and entering, and possession of a handgun by a minor. Due to his age, the Asheville Police Department is not releasing his name.
On Friday police named Hines as a second suspect in the case. They said Hines has been charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, attempted breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was detained and questioned on Thursday, but there was not enough evidence to charge him at that time.
Friday morning, police asked for help finding Hines.
Later, police said Buncombe County deputies tracked Hines down in the Swannanoa area and arrested him around 3 p.m.
Just before 6 p.m. police announced the third arrest.
22-year-old Isaac R. White of Swannanoa was arrested and charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first degree murder, police said.
Police said the shooting remains under investigation.
Related: Victim dies after being shot multiple times, suspect in custody after surrendering to negotiators in Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.