Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police have released a detour router for drivers as cleanup continues following a tanker fire along Reidville Road in Spartanburg County.
The crash happened near the intersection of Reidville Road at East Blocktock Road and the I-26 interchange around 5:40 a.m.
Police said a fuel tanker collided with an 18-wheeled fuel tanker, causing the tanker to ignite.
Fire Marshal William Smart with the Spartanburg Fire Department said the tanker was hauling approximately 8700 gallons of fuel.
According to Smart, about half the fuel spilled out.
We're told Reidville Road at I-26 is blocked as crews work to clean up after the fire. The accident is between East Blackstock Road and South Blackstock Road. Fire crews used dirt to collect the fuel that spilled on the ground.
According to the fire department, no injuries were reported in connection to the fire.
Once the remaining fuel in the truck is transferred to a different truck, crews say the wreckage will be cleared and the roadway reopened.
Police said drivers should use James Street or Dorman Centre Drive as a detour.
Here is the full detour:
- Drivers traveling south on E. Blackstock towards John B. White Sr. Blvd., will detour on US 29/W.O. Ezell Blvd.
- Drivers traveling north on E. Blackstock towards John B. White Sr. Blvd., will detour on Hidden Hill Road.
- Drivers traveling west (away from the city) on John B. White Sr. Blvd., will detour on Camelot Drive or Hidden Hill Road.
- Drivers traveling east (into Spartanburg) on Reidville Road/John B. White Sr. Blvd. will be detoured onto Interstate 26 West.
