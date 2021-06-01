SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Newly released body camera footage shows that a gunman who killed nine co-workers at a Northern California rail yard shot himself twice in the head as sheriff’s deputies raced into a building. The nearly 4 1/2 minutes of footage show a Santa Clara sheriff's deputy who arrived minutes after the first shooting reports, while shots were still being fired at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus and rail yard. The footage released Tuesday shows a five-member team then sweep into the building, guns raised, using gun-mounted flashlights as they pass through rooms and corridors. Officials say the shooter, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, opened fire before killing himself.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.