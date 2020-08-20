SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said Thursday an off-duty officer was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a man with a knife while working at the Dorman Center Walmart as a security guard.
The officer was in uniform when the attack happened at the store around 1:30 p.m.
Major Art Littlejohn said the attack took place inside the store. The suspect, James Cunningham, 32, of Woodruff is accused of launching the assault for no apparent reason.
Cunningham was brandishing a knife at the time of the attack. The officer was knocked to the ground and punched several times.
Employees and shoppers were able to pull Cunningham away from the officer and Cunningham fled the store.
Police said Cunningham was attempting to flee the scene in a black vehicle when he crashed into another car.
Cunningham was arrested and the other driver was not hurt. Charges are pending.
A SLED criminal history report revealed Cunningham has previously been charged with a list of violent offenses, including felony and misdemeanor assault and battery charges, and an attempted murder charge from 2017 that resulted in a non-conviction.
The injured officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles rushed to the Dorman Center area around 2 p.m.
The store was closed off to customers while police were investigating.
