Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Hendersonville have released the name of the man killed in a July 3 shooting on Brooklyn Avenue.
Officers said the shooting took place during an altercation and one person was shot.
Police said James Franklin Stepp III, age 48, was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Officers also identified the other person involved as a 36-year-old man from Fletcher. As of Monday, police said no charges had been filed but said investigators were working closely with the solicitor's office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025.
