WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Weaverville Police Department said a death investigation is underway after a worker at the Thermo Fisher Scientific facility on Aiken Road.
Police said they were called to the facility around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and arrived to find the victim deceased near a loading dock area.
Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Steven Grimsland, 60, of Mooresville, NC.
The cause of death was deemed traumatic injury from a forklift accident, police said.
Police said NC Occupational Safety and Health Department has been notified and the agencies' investigations are ongoing.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Thermo Fisher Scientific for a statement on the incident.
