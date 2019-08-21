Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Anderson Police Department said a suspect has been arrested after the TD Bank on North Main Street was robbed Tuesday morning.
The call came in just after 9:30 a.m.
A short time after the robbery, a large police presence was seen over five miles away on Phyllis Drive.
Police said the suspect went to a home on Phyllis Drive after leaving the scene of the robbery. The suspect was located and taken into custody at the home, police said.
On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as Tony Edward Morgan.
Morgan is charged with robbery/ entering a bank with intent to steal.
According to the warrant, Morgan admitted to the robbery.
Police said no one was hurt in the bank robbery.
More news: Deputies: Bomb threat at Anderson Co. Courthouse was unfounded
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.