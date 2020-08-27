SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said they are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened on George Washington Carver Drive.
Police said the victim was sitting in a vehicle around 7 p.m when he was shot several times. According to police, the victim received wounds in his arm, leg and torso area. When police arrived on scene, the victim was conscious and talking.
We're told the victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center by Spartanburg EMS to be treated for his injuries.
Police say the suspect(s) fled the area driving a silver or gray Ford Crown Victoria. It could be missing one of it's side mirrors according to the police report.
Police say a witness reported the victim's vehicle, a Toyota Camry, and the Crown Victoria crashed into one another and that's when the driver of the Crown Victoria produced a weapon and started firing at the Toyota. The witness went on to state the victim returned fire at the driver of the Crown Victoria until it sped away.
Spartanburg police are also investigating another shooting at an apartment complex that injured a man early Wednesday morning.
Police say these are an active investigations. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 864-596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
