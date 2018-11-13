TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County dispatch said deputies had responded to calls of reckless driving and possible road rage Tuesday evening.
Travelers Rest Police said they too were working the scene. Police Chief Tim Kelley says the incident stemmed from a burglary in Henderson County.
Kelley said the Henderson home owner chased the suspect's vehicle into Greenville County.
Officers said the vehicle being chased hit a truck on Highway 25 and Little Texas Road, then came to a stop near Bojangles in Travelers Rest after its tire was damaged from hitting the truck.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office became involved in the incident after stolen merchandise was discovered in the suspect's vehicle.
Police say the merchandise was tied to the Henderson County burglary. The driver of the vehicle was ticketed with reckless driving.
There were two other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Dispatch says Greenville County deputies were also called to a Burger King in the same area.
Details on that incident are limited.
Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.