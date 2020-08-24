GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police on Monday released surveillance images of a suspect they said was wanted after armed robberies at a gas station and liquor store.
Police said the suspect hit the Kangaroo gas station on Bypass 72 NE on August 17 and the North Creek Party Shop on North Creek Blvd. on the 19th. A gun was used in both robberies.
The suspect was a man who fled on foot. He stood approximately 6'1" to 6'3" in height with a slim build. Both times, police said the suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with "Tommy Hilfiger" written on the chest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Baker at (864) 942-8457.
MORE NEWS - 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes approved for release in Florida Keys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.