Forest Acres, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Forest Acres have released a sketch of a man they say walked into a South Carolina church on Sunday demanding money and shooting at worshiper.
Police say the shooting occurred at the Centro Cristiano De Columbia Church on Decker Boulevard.
Police say the suspect entered the church during their service around 6:15 a.m. firing his gun into the air and shooting one of the church members before fleeing.
A witness described the man as tall, with a slender build, wearing a black striped shirt, black pants, bandana partially covering his lower face and beanie.
Police say he fled in a dark colored, possibly dark blue, Toyota Prius, south onto Decker Boulevard towards Percival Road.
Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital for surgery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Forest Acres Police Department at 803-782-9444 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
