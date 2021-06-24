GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) – Officials in Cherokee County say two shootings happened throughout the night leaving three people hospitalized.
According to the Gaffney Police Department, sometime around 10 p.m., the first shooting happened at the Limestone Court Apartments on Limestone Street.
Officers say that they responded to the Lime Stone Court Apartments in reference to a shooting. They say they arrived and found two gunshot victims and later identified a third victim.
One was treated and released from Mary Black Hospital in Spartanburg, according to officers. The other two victims are in stable condition at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, according to officers.
Officers say that this is an ongoing investigation, but there is no threat to the general public.
Later on in the night, dispatch for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirmed a second shooting in the Gaffney area.
According to Sheriff Mueller, at around 1:41 a.m., deputies responded to Union Highway where they found a 33-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to his legs. He was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional and is expected to recover.
Deputies said the man said a small gray car stopped in the road, asked if his name was "Ray" and the victim told the subjects in the car that was not his name. The car then pulled away, turned back down the road and started shooting at the man before fleeing.
Mueller said they are investigating to see if this second shooting is connected to the first one that happened just three miles away.
We are still working to learn information as both investigations are active.
Stay tuned for further updates.
MORE NEWS: OCSO: Victim shot while operating a tractor near Coffee Road
(1) comment
Ghetto.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.