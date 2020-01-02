GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they are investigating after a person was shot during a robbery attempt at an apartment building Calhoun Hill Way on Wednesday. On Thursday, they released videos of the suspect sought in the case.
Police said a man was in his garage just after noon on Wednesday when another man walked up and asked for money.
When the victim said he didn't have any money, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in his garage.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries. Police said the victim's injuries are not life threatening. As of 5 p.m., the victim was reportedly released and back home with his family.
On Thursday, Greenville police released surveillance videos of a man they identified as a suspect in the case.
The two videos featured a man in a heavy black or dark-colored coat walking and riding what appeared to be a purple child's bike.
Police asked anyone with information about the man's identity to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
