GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - As temperatures begin to rise, Greenwood Police wants to remind people on the dangers of leaving your furry friend in the car.
Police say that temperature can quickly become oppressive and even dangerous for kids and pets who may be inside the vehicle.
Greenwood PD asks that you call 911 if you witness animals or children inside a parked car and allow officers to respond and handle the situation.
