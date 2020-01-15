ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson Police Department said they were called out to an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon in response to a possible shooting.
Captain Mike Aikens says their dispatch center first received a call that someone had been shot at Friendship Court Apartments. However, after sweeping the area, Aikens said they have no reason to believe anyone was hit.
Investigators did find a car on scene that had been hit by gunfire.
As of 4:45 p.m., Aikens said there have been no patients admitted to hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds.
MORE NEWS:
'This was truly a devastating scene of cruelty' - Laurens Co. deputies remove more than 100 dogs from possible puppy mill operation
Greenville police: Elderly man accidentally shot himself in downtown Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.