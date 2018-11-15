WEST PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - West Pelzer police Sgt. Scott Stollersaid two people were rescued from a car that got submerged in floodwater on Spring Street Thursday morning.
Stoller said the 911 call came in around 6 a.m.
The Anderson Fire Department’s technical rescue team was called in and used inflatable rafts to get the two stranded people to safety.
Stoller said Spring Street is a low-lying area but is not usually prone to flooding.
Neither of the rescued people required medical treatment, Stoller said.
