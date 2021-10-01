GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenville Police are responding to a scene in Greenville after shots were fired in the parking lot at Berkeley Pointe apartment, according to Greenville City Police.
Police say there were no victims and the suspect is in custody.
MORE NEWS: GCS declines to implement mask option provided by judicial decision
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.