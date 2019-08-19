SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police officers are on scene at a shopping complex along Harrison Bridge Road and Fairview Road, they confirmed to media.
Police say they responded to a carjacking on August 19. Upon investigation, officers found that the suspect, later identified as Corey Lee White, 28, stole the victim's vehicle at gunpoint.
The victim did sustain minor injuries. The suspect was later located in the victim's vehicle.
Corey Lee White is now in custody.
The scene is active, so details are limited.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we father more information.
MORE NEWS
Police searching for teen runaway in Anderson, may be with couple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.