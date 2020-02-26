MillerCoors logo

MILWAUKEE (AP) --  Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a "critical incident" on the MillerCoors campus amid reports of a possible shooting. WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a MillerCoors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings. MillerCoors public relations confirmed to WISN that there was an incident. Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for "officer safety purposes."

