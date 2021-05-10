SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Spartanburg responded to a shooting in the early hours of Monday morning, according to a report from the police department.
Police say they were dispatched to a location along West Main St. in reference to a shooting that occurred near Midtown Bistro and Lounge.
A suspect was detained in connection with the incident, according to police.
The condition of the victim has not been released as of this writing. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
