SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Spartanburg responded to a shooting in the early hours of Monday morning, according to a report from the police department.
Police say they were dispatched to a location along West Main St. in reference to a shooting that occurred near Midtown Bistro and Lounge.
When police arrived, officers say that they encountered a man who confessed to being the shooter and surrendered.
The police department says that the man who surrendered stated that he was in possession of both handguns that were involved in the incident, the other belonging to the victim that was shot.
The suspect, identified by police as Natarius Dawkins, says he shot the victim after a brief encounter just outside Midtown Bistro and Lounge, according to police. Police say that Dawkins claims the victim pointed a handgun at him during the encounter.
Police say that the victim was not on scene when police arrived as he was transported to the hospital for treatment prior to their arrival. There are no updates on the victim's condition, SPD says.
Spartanburg police say that the investigation is ongoing into this incident.
