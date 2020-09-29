ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police are investigating gunshots reported on Asheville's Granada St.
Authorities responded to the incident at approximately 8:40 p.m. Monday night. Upon arrival, officers say they discovered several shell casings and found two vehicles with bullet holes. There are no reported injuries at the time, according to Asheville police.
This investigation into this incident is ongoing. If anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828)-252-1110
MORE NEWS: Bon Secours St. Francis to host additional Flu vaccine clinics in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.