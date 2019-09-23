Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday morning, officers with the Greenville Police Department were called to the McDonalds on Rutherford Street for a hit and run.
According to police, around 2:45 a.m. a vehicle struck a cyclist as it was pulling into the parking lot.
Police say the driver of the car, a silver or gray sedan, left the scene without attempting to render aid to the victim.
Police say the 31-year-old cyclist was transported by EMS to the hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody.
More news: 8 SCDC employees plead guilty to accepting bribes to smuggle contraband into prisons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.