GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police responded to multiple incidents at a high school football game on Friday.
A spokesperson for the agency said the initial incident involved someone in the crowd yelling out "shots fired" - however police said NO shots were fired and the people at the game were not in any danger.
EMS also responded to the scene for four separate medical episodes involving a dehydrated child, a woman who fell down stairs, a woman who had a panic attack and required oxygen, and a man who was hit in the head with a bottle and suffered minor bleeding.
The man who was bleeding declined medical treatment and went home.
Officers said a minor scuffle also ensued but no one was hurt and no one was charged.
A FOX Carolina crew at the stadium said multiple ambulances and police officers were on scene.
