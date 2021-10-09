GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville Police Department responded to a scene in downtown Greenville on Saturday after shots were fired on River Street, according to officers.
When police arrived, they say they encountered a large gathering a of juveniles, who were then detained and transported to juvenile detention.
GPD says that three of the juveniles were found to have guns and another was found to have a BB gun.
Officers say that they were told that a shot was fired in the air to "prove" that the gun was real.
Police say they are continuing to investigate.
