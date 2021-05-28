SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a disturbance involving a weapon in Spartanburg County on Wednesday, May 26.
Police say they were advised that someone had been reportedly shot and the victim was being taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
