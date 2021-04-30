SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg Police Department says they responded to a shooting incident in the West Broad Street area.
According to police, they responded to a call at 2 a.m. in the 145 West Broad Street area (City Hall). When police arrived they found a 16-year-old lying on the sidewalk on Broad Street.
Police say the teen informed them that he was in the rear parking lot of 151 South Church Street when he was shot. The teen then told police he was able to make back to his car and drive to City Hall.
According to police, the teen was taken to the hospital by Spartanburg EMS and sustained an injury to his back caused by a single bullet.
Police also say the teen's mother did not know her son took her car, and she did not know he was missing until police contacted her.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has information about the details of the shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the Spartanburg Police Department.
MORE NEWS: Greenville County deputies are requesting information on a runaway juvenile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.