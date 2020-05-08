ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are responding to an accidental shooting in Anderson on Friday afternoon, officials say.
Anderson Police say that a gun accidentally went off along Clemson Boulevard and shot a man's hand.
The bullet also traveled to leg of another man near by.
EMS says the injuries are not life threatening.
